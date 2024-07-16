GoFundMe created for father of six killed in Desert Hot Springs shooting

A GoFundMe page has launched in connection with the killing of a Desert Hot Springs man on Friday night.

Christian Salas, 31, tragically died in a homicide shooting and is survived by his wife, Rachel Salas, and their six children. Salas organized the GoFundMe to put her husband to rest.

Salas wrote, "I'm asking for help to put my husband to rest. I love him more than anything. He is, and will always be, my whole entire heart. Someone took him from me and our six kids, including a newborn baby, who are missing him more than anything in life.

She added, "Nothing will be okay. Things will never be the same."

Salas said her husband "deserves the best," and that he was the happiest surrounded by his family, as mentioned on the GoFundMe page.

"I know nothing will ever compare to having him here next to me or our kids who loved their dad more than anything in life. I know how much he loved them and I just want him to have the best," she said.

