Have you experienced voting problems? Send your tips through Electionland

KESQ News Channel 3 is a part of a nationwide media collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news organization, and its Electionland project.

The project will track voting problems and election integrity.

Voting problems would be things like mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation.

Tips submitted through Electionland will be documented and KESQ News Channel 3 will be alerted to the issue.

There are numerous ways to sign-up and share your voting experience:

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Complete the form below to share your election experience so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

