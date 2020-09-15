Voter Guide: Eduardo Garcia
- Party:
- Democrat
- Occupation:
- Assembly Member, California State Assembly, District 56
- Relevant Experience:
- Mayor, City of Coachella, 2006-2014
- Chair, Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee
- Serves on the Assembly Committees on Appropriations, Communications and Conveyance, Governmental Organization and Utilities and Energy.
- Personal Information:
- Born: February 4, 1977 - Coachella Valley, CA
- Age: 43
- Master's, Sol Price School of Public Policy, Planning and Development, University of Southern California, 2010
- Graduated, Senior Executives in State & Local Government Public Administration Program, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, 2008
- Graduated, University of California at Riverside, 2008
- Home City: Coachella
- Website:
- Social Media:
Garcia became the youngest mayor in Coachella's history when he was elected in 2006 at the age of 29. He is now seeking his fourth term as state assemblymember.
Garcia finished first in the March 3, 2020 primary election, receiving 64% of the vote.
The 56th Assembly District represents cities and unincorporated communities in eastern Riverside County and Imperial County, including Blythe, Brawley, Bermuda Dunes, Calexico, Calipatria, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Indio, Mecca, Oasis, North Shore, Salton Sea, Thermal, Thousand Palms, and Westmorland.
Comments