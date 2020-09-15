Voter Guide: Eduardo Garcia

Voter Guide

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Assembly Member, California State Assembly, District 56

Relevant Experience: Mayor, City of Coachella, 2006-2014 Chair, Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee Serves on the Assembly Committees on Appropriations, Communications and Conveyance, Governmental Organization and Utilities and Energy.

Personal Information: Born: February 4, 1977 - Coachella Valley, CA Age: 43 Master's, Sol Price School of Public Policy, Planning and Development, University of Southern California, 2010 Graduated, Senior Executives in State & Local Government Public Administration Program, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, 2008 Graduated, University of California at Riverside, 2008 Home City: Coachella

Website: voteforgarcia.com

Garcia became the youngest mayor in Coachella's history when he was elected in 2006 at the age of 29. He is now seeking his fourth term as state assemblymember.

Garcia finished first in the March 3, 2020 primary election, receiving 64% of the vote.

March 3, 2020 primary results

The 56th Assembly District represents cities and unincorporated communities in eastern Riverside County and Imperial County, including Blythe, Brawley, Bermuda Dunes, Calexico, Calipatria, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Indio, Mecca, Oasis, North Shore, Salton Sea, Thermal, Thousand Palms, and Westmorland.