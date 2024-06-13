KESQ stations will broadcast the Firebirds’ Calder Cup Finals games

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back in the AHL Calder Cup Finals in a rematch against the Hershey Bears. You'll be able to watch the series live on KESQ's station of channels!

Game 1 is Friday in Hershey, PA. The game will be live on Fox 11. Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11

*Games 5, 6, 7 are only if necessary

The Firebirds-Bears rematch marks the first Calder Cup Finals rematch in 33 years.

The Firebirds are looking to avenge last year's loss to the Bears in the Calder Cup Finals. Hershey beat Coachella Valley in overtime in a dramatic Game 7 at Acrisure Arena.

Originating in the 1930's, it was Hershey's 12th Calder Cup championship. Meanwhile, in their first season as a franchise, it was Coachella Valley's first appearance in the Finals.

Calder Cup Finals facts & figures

🦅🐻🏆



- First finals rematch in 33 years

- Bears seeking record 13th title (originated in 1930s)

- Firebirds seeking 1st title (2nd year as franchise)

- Bears had 111 pts in regular season (1st in AHL), Firebirds had 103 pts (2nd in AHL) pic.twitter.com/ca97mk54aR — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 13, 2024

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.