CV Firebirds host Hershey Bears for Game 3 of Calder Cup Finals; Watch live on FOX at 6:30 PM

With the series tied 1-1, the Coachella Valley Firebirds host the Hershey Bears for a major Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m., but live coverage on FOX 11 starts at 6:30 p.m

It's a much-needed return home for the Firebirds, who have been out in Hershey for around a week.

With the Bears tying up the series at 1-1, Firebirds forward Luke Henman and head coach Dan Bylsma are ready to come back to the valley for Games 3-5. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969



"I'm gonna need my GPS to get home," - Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma



The Firebirds took Game 1 in Hershey in what became a close game. Coachella Valley pulled out ahead with a 4-3 victory.

Game 2 on Sunday was a different story, however, with the Bears coming out on top 5-2.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5

Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11

*Games 6, 7 are only if necessary

This year's finals matchup is the first rematch in the Calder Cup Finals in 33 years.

