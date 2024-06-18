Skip to Content
Firebirds

CV Firebirds host Hershey Bears for Game 3 of Calder Cup Finals; Watch live on FOX at 6:30 PM

Published 3:43 PM

With the series tied 1-1, the Coachella Valley Firebirds host the Hershey Bears for a major Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m., but live coverage on FOX 11 starts at 6:30 p.m

It's a much-needed return home for the Firebirds, who have been out in Hershey for around a week.

The Firebirds took Game 1 in Hershey in what became a close game. Coachella Valley pulled out ahead with a 4-3 victory.

Game 2 on Sunday was a different story, however, with the Bears coming out on top 5-2.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur will have full post-game coverage of Game 3 tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

SERIES SCHEDULE

  • Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11
  • Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.
  • Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11
  • Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5
  • Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3
  • *Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11
  • *Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11
    *Games 6, 7 are only if necessary

This year's finals matchup is the first rematch in the Calder Cup Finals in 33 years.

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals series.

Jesus Reyes

