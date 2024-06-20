Calder Cup Finals: Firebirds look to take 3-1 series lead; Game 4 airs live on CW at 6:30 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are looking to take a 3-1 series lead over the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals.

Game 4 of the series will be played Thursday, puck drop is at 7:00 PM. You can watch the game live on the CW starting at 6:30 p.m.

Pat Monahan, frontman of GRAMMY Award-winning band Train, and his son will perform the National Anthem before puck drop. Additionally, American Idol winner and Coachella Valley resident Abi Carter will present a special performance during the game.

The Firebirds are asking fans to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop.

Arena officials encourage fans to arrive early for live music on The Patio, sponsor activations, food and beverage specials and more. Fans will receive a Western Conference Championship rally towel at the door.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito will have full coverage of the game. Tune in throughout the day.

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5

Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11

*Games 6, 7 are only if necessary

Series Recap:

The Firebirds took Game 1 in Hershey in what became a close game. Coachella Valley pulled out ahead with a 4-3 victory.

Game 2 on Sunday was a different story, however, with the Bears coming out on top 5-2.

The Firebirds were absolutely dominant in Game 3, beating the Bears 6-2.

Coachella Valley set a franchise record for most shots on a goal in a single period. Captain Max McCormick capped off an amazing night with a hat trick, the first in a Calder Cup Finals since 2009.