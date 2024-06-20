American Idol winner Abi Carter to perform at Acrisure Arena on July 27

American Idol Abi Carter will return to the Coachella Valley for a concert at Acrisure Arena!

Abi announced the show during the first intermission of Game 4 of the Firebirds-Bears Calder Cup Finals match-up.

Tickets go on sale soon. You can sign up for the presale at www.abicartermusic.com.

Abi performed the National Anthem at the Firebirds' game earlier this month. She spoke with News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura on Thursday about what that meant to her.

Bianca, "I thought it was the highlight when you sang the national anthem but this just gonna be incredible for the fans so I just hope you know how special this game is going to be"

Abi answered, "I mean it is special, I'm honored to be there, I'm honored to support such an amazing team and an amazing valley."

