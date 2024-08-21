Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: High school football week 1 schedule

Published 12:01 PM

High school football is back! The season officially kicks off this week with 10 games

Check Out: Complete Schedule of Local games for the 2024 Season

WEEK 1 

Thursday 8/22

  • Cathedral City at Indian Springs 

Friday 8/23 

  • Shadow Hills at Indio (Mayor's Cup) 
  • Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley 
  • Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI) 
  • Palm Desert at Brawley 
  • Palm Springs at Segerstrom 
  • Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs 
  • Desert Mirage at SJDL Temecula 
  • Calipatria at DCA 

Saturday 8/24 

  • Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian  

Stay with the News Channel 3 sports team for complete coverage of local high school football throughout the season.

Check Out Our 2024 Team Previews Here

The Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito airs every Friday night during the season.

