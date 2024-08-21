BLSS: High school football week 1 schedule

High school football is back! The season officially kicks off this week with 10 games

Check Out: Complete Schedule of Local games for the 2024 Season

WEEK 1

Thursday 8/22

Cathedral City at Indian Springs

Friday 8/23

Shadow Hills at Indio (Mayor's Cup)

Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley

Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI)

Palm Desert at Brawley

Palm Springs at Segerstrom

Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage at SJDL Temecula

Calipatria at DCA

Saturday 8/24

Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian

2024 local high school football leagues 👀🏈



DESERT EMPIRE (DEL)

LQ

PD

PS

RM (reigning champ)

SH

XP



DESERT VALLEY (DVL)

CV

Indio

29 Palms

Yucca Valley (reigning champ)



SUN VALLEY (SVL) *New league this year

Banning

Cat City

DHS

Desert Mirage



OTHER

DCA

Desert Chapel pic.twitter.com/ZlvnEIg86B — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 5, 2024

Stay with the News Channel 3 sports team for complete coverage of local high school football throughout the season.

Check Out Our 2024 Team Previews Here

The Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito airs every Friday night during the season.