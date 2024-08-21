BLSS: High school football week 1 schedule
High school football is back! The season officially kicks off this week with 10 games
WEEK 1
Thursday 8/22
- Cathedral City at Indian Springs
Friday 8/23
- Shadow Hills at Indio (Mayor's Cup)
- Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley
- Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI)
- Palm Desert at Brawley
- Palm Springs at Segerstrom
- Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs
- Desert Mirage at SJDL Temecula
- Calipatria at DCA
Saturday 8/24
- Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian
DESERT EMPIRE (DEL)
LQ
PD
PS
RM (reigning champ)
SH
XP
DESERT VALLEY (DVL)
CV
Indio
29 Palms
Yucca Valley (reigning champ)
SUN VALLEY (SVL) *New league this year
Banning
Cat City
DHS
Desert Mirage
OTHER
DCA
Desert Chapel pic.twitter.com/ZlvnEIg86B
