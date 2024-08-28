BLSS: Week 2 high school football schedule

We move into week 2 of the high school football season. The action kicks off on Thursday with four local games.

Thursday 8/29

Heritage at La Quinta

Hemet at Indio

Calipatria at Desert Mirage

Canyon Springs at Twentynine Palms

Friday 8/30

Grand Terrace at Palm Springs (game is at RMHS)

*The game will be played at Rancho Mirage High School due to damage to PSHS' stadium

Central at Palm Desert

La Salle at Xavier Prep

Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills

Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley

Cathedral City at San Bernardino

Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley

Saturday 8/31

Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage

