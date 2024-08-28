Skip to Content
BLSS: Week 2 high school football schedule

Published 6:50 PM

We move into week 2 of the high school football season. The action kicks off on Thursday with four local games.

Thursday 8/29

  • Heritage at La Quinta
  • Hemet at Indio
  • Calipatria at Desert Mirage
  • Canyon Springs at Twentynine Palms

Friday 8/30

  • Grand Terrace at Palm Springs (game is at RMHS)

*The game will be played at Rancho Mirage High School due to damage to PSHS' stadium

  • Central at Palm Desert
  • La Salle at Xavier Prep
  • Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills
  • Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley
  • Cathedral City at San Bernardino
  • Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley

Saturday 8/31

  • Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage

