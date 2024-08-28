BLSS: Week 2 high school football schedule
We move into week 2 of the high school football season. The action kicks off on Thursday with four local games.
Thursday 8/29
- Heritage at La Quinta
- Hemet at Indio
- Calipatria at Desert Mirage
- Canyon Springs at Twentynine Palms
Friday 8/30
- Grand Terrace at Palm Springs (game is at RMHS)
*The game will be played at Rancho Mirage High School due to damage to PSHS' stadium
- Central at Palm Desert
- La Salle at Xavier Prep
- Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills
- Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley
- Cathedral City at San Bernardino
- Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley
Saturday 8/31
- Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage
