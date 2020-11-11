Skip to Content
Cub Swanson returning to octagon, set to fight Daniel Pineda at UFC 256

Coachella Valley native Cub Swanson has his next fight.

"Killer Cub" will take on Daniel "the Pit" Pineda at UFC 256 in Las Vegas on Dec. 12.

The 37-year-old has been out since suffering a leg injury last December. Swanson essentially snapped his left knee, blowing out his ACL and MCL in a grappling competition in Las Vegas. Oddly enough, the injury happened in the same city and near the same date as his scheduled return fight, Dec. 12.

Local UFC veteran Cub Swanson still recovering from knee surgery, hopes to fight by end of the year

Competing in the featherweight division, Swanson is 26-11-0 in his UFC career. His last fight, which resulted in a win over Kron Gracie, was Oct. 12, 2019. Prior to that, Swanson had lost four straight.

His upcoming fight against Pineda will be part of UFC 256, which will be headlined by the UFC Bantamweight Championship between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Swanson's return to the octagon is a story that personifies Swanson's spirit. Known as one of the toughest fighters of all time, he is once again proving his perseverance and passion.

