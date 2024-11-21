Drivers test Thermal Club track ahead of official 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix race

Club staff continued preparations today for next year's Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix following a driver evaluation test earlier this week.

Enzo Fittipaldi (Arrow McLaren), Toby Sowery (Dale Coyne Racing), Hunter McElrea (Ed Carpenter Racing), Logan Sargeant (Meyer Shank Racing), Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Felipe Nasr (Team Penske) were among the participants at Tuesday's test laps at the Twin Palms circuit.

"It's a little low-grip, but there's only six of us going around,'' Sargeant said. "It's not too bad considering people drive around here quite often, it's in pretty good shape."

IndyCar, which held a $1 million exhibition race earlier in March, will return to the desert for an official race from March 21-23, 2025, the second race of next year's season.

Palou, the winner of the non-points competition, went on to capture the NTT IndyCar series as well.

The track in its current state contains 17 turns, in addition to "sweeping curves" and elevation shifts.

"The evaluation test was a vital step leading up to the inaugural Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix,'' said Tim Rogers, Thermal Club founder. "Our team has poured heart and soul into crafting an unforgettable experience for fans, residents and guests."

Ticket information can be found at thermalgp.com.