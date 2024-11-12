The Thermal Club to host inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix on March 21-23

The NTT IndyCar Series is returning to the Coachella Valley, but this won't be an exhibition. This upcoming season, the Thermal Club will host its inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix race.

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix will be held from March 21 to March 23.

It will be the second race of the 2025 season and will feature the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES including, 2024 series champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) and top championship finishers Colton Herta (Andretti Global), Scott McLaughlin and Will Power (Team Penske).

“The Thermal Club is thrilled to welcome INDYCAR back, this time for a full-scale Grand Prix,” said Thermal Club founder Tim Rogers. “Our team has put everything into making this race an unforgettable experience for fans, residents, and guests, in an extraordinary setting that only The Thermal Club can offer.”

Located at 61980 Tyler Street, the Thermal Club is described as one of the most cutting-edge private motorsports facilities in the world. With the stunning backdrop of the desert landscape, the Twin Palms circuit is a formidable 3.067-mile (4.82-km) masterpiece, packed with 19 thrilling turns, demanding straightaways, sweeping curves, and elevation shifts.

Earlier this year, the Thermal Club hosted a $1 million all-star IndyCar exhibition race. Alex Palou of Spain won the race, he also went on to win his third IndyCar series championship this past season.

Tickets are available now at www.indycar.com.