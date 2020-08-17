Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Humidity Continues as Well

7-Day Forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning was extended through Thursday at 10 pm as high pressure keeps us under the grip of extreme heat.

High pressure is also helping to funnel in more humidity for the next few days, which trapping heat at the surface.

Dew points are rising, which means a better chance of scattered storms in our local mountains and high desert areas. These storms could potentially spread out into the Valley as well.

Afternoon heat will generate instability at the surface, and cause potential thunderstorms through Thursday.

Highs each day this week will be near record levels.