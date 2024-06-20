Skip to Content
KESQ Voter Guide: Jeff Gonzalez

Jeff Gonzalez / KESQ
Published 4:18 PM
  • Party: Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Small Business Owner of RNX International and Pastor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • A 21-year career in the United States Marine Corps serving in combat zones on four occasions, including Iraq and Afghanistan
    • Small business owner of three different companies and community service leader
  • Personal Information:
    • Resides in Indio, Calif.
    • Graduate of National University; Received a master's degree in theological studies at Gateway Seminar
    • Gonzalez has a wife and four children

Candidate's Priorities:

  • AFFORDABILITY IN CALIFORNIA
  • CREATE A SAFER CALIFORNIA
  • IMPROVE EDUCATION
  • PROVIDE AGRICULTURAL SUPPORT
  • SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT
