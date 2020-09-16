Skip to Content
today at 8:21 pm
Published 8:17 pm

Voter Guide: Adam Sanchez

adam sanchez
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Former Desert Hot Springs Mayor (2013-2015)
    • Former Desert Hot Springs Councilmember (2011-2013)
    • Worked as a marketing director for a legal cannabis clinic
  • Personal Information:
    • Desert Hot Springs resident since 1997
    • Age: 62
    • Former President and CEO of the Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club
    • 25 years of experience in local youth programs

Sanchez was first elected to the Desert Hot Springs City Council in 2011 and was elected mayor in 2013 which he served for one-term. In 2015, Sanchez lost to current mayor Scott Matas.

The mayor of Desert Hot Springs typically serves two-year terms, however, this will be the first mayor to be elected for a four-year term. In 2018, residents passed Measure V which extends to the term length but places a two-term limit for mayors.

