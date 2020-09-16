Voter Guide: Adam Sanchez

Voter Guide

Relevant Experience: Former Desert Hot Springs Mayor (2013-2015) Former Desert Hot Springs Councilmember (2011-2013) Worked as a marketing director for a legal cannabis clinic



Personal Information: Desert Hot Springs resident since 1997 Age: 62 Former President and CEO of the Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club 25 years of experience in local youth programs



Social Media: Facebook



Sanchez was first elected to the Desert Hot Springs City Council in 2011 and was elected mayor in 2013 which he served for one-term. In 2015, Sanchez lost to current mayor Scott Matas.

The mayor of Desert Hot Springs typically serves two-year terms, however, this will be the first mayor to be elected for a four-year term. In 2018, residents passed Measure V which extends to the term length but places a two-term limit for mayors.