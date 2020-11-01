Above average temperatures persist

Weather

Today Palm Springs was 11° hotter than average. The 90s continue throughout most of the upcoming week.

While daytime highs are well above average, we do get to feel some relief in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will stay in the 60s.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping us hot, but we're also feeling the impacts of a weak trough of low pressure nearby. This low pressure system is filtering in some moisture, leading to cloud cover and some light precipitation across Southern California.

Temperatures cool down into the 70s this evening with a light breeze. Conditions are staying dry, with dew points in the 30s.

The 90s stick around this week, but then we'll have a big dropoff into the 70s for the weekend!