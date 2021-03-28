Warmer than normal all week, winds return

Weather

A warming trend has begun. Palm Springs hit a high of 90° this afternoon. That's 6° warmer than yesterday and 9° above normal.

Most of the week will be in the 90s. There is a slight cooldown midweek, but temperatures remain above average.

Winds pick up Monday night through Tuesday, with the strongest gusts expected for the early morning hours Tuesday.

Winds are expected to be much lighter by Tuesday evening.



