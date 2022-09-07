Skip to Content
Clouds and humidity compete with the Excessive Heat Warning today

Morning dew points and humidity values are HUGE today.

We expect them to ease a little into the latter part of the day.

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow evening.

A Smoke Advisory is also in effect for areas impacted by the Fairview fire near Hemet.

Hurricane Kay is working its way up along the Baja coast and has the potential to push tropical rain into SoCal by late Friday and into Saturday.

The chance of rain for the Valley is 60% by Saturday morning.

