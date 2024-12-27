Nice, mild weather to wrap up 2024; Manageable breezes NYE

We're in for a stretch of mild and sunny weather as we wrap up 2024, with a few changes on the horizon.

Onshore flow is increasing this afternoon -- with our windiest locations in the mtn passes seeing gusts of 55-65. Today a ridge of high pressure starts to build up from the southwest leading to a nice weekend, where we'll see warmer, sunnier weather and temperatures in the low 70s--so remaining about 5 degrees above normal.

Tonight, our gusts in the mountains and foothills ease, and skies begin to clear after some lingering clouds.

This weekend:

Our warm and sunny conditions continue into Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s in the valley, well above average.

New Year's Eve:

A trough moving inland cools temperatures slightly, with highs in the low 70s. Winds will pick up slightly in the afternoon, especially in the mountains and desert passes, where gusts could reach 40-50 mph. For the valley, it will be a breezy , but manageable -- still staying pleasant for outdoor celebration activities.

New Year’s Day:

Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s, as our trough lingers. Winds will remain gusty primarily in the mountains and desert passes during the afternoon and evening.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday and Thursday may bring a potential Santa Ana wind event, leading to warmer and windier conditions by the end of the week. Right now models aren't in agreement on how strong and the exact timeline, but I'll keep you posted.