Lingering Showers Possible as Low Pivots East out of the Coachella Valley

After some scattered showers this weekend Palm Springs is transitioning from active wet weather to a more mild and sunny forecast.

Over the past couple of days, light rain fell in the valley, with just under a tenth of an inch around Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs, while the mountains saw 4-6 inches of snow between 5,000 and 6,000 feet.

As our low-pressure system pivots to the east, we'll see a brief break, but some wrap-around showers are possible once again in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Snow levels will range from 4,000 to 4,500 feet, but additional snow accumulation—if any—should be light. Unlikely we’d see more than 1” of snow.

Wednesday morning, most of our precipitation from that system will have wrapped up, leaving cooler temperatures through Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures begin to climb as weak ridging builds over the area, giving us sunnier and mild conditions for the weekend with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s.

Our warming trend continues into Monday, bringing above average temperatures.

Still a ways out… but another system could bring light precipitation early to mid-next week. Models are still showing some uncertainty.

For now, we can look forward to clearer skies and pleasant weather. More sunshine expected Wednesday!