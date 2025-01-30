Everybody’s Warming Up for the Weekend

Wow what an afternoon! Gorgeous across the Coachella Valley and much of Southern California today.

We're looking at a pretty "quiet" and calm couple of days in the weather world with the biggest topic being our warming trend into the weekend and early next week.

Or pressure gradients tighten just a bit as high pressure passes to our south and a trough dips into NorCal Saturday. For us, that means a slight uptick in the winds. No advisories or anything at this point, but we'll see highest west winds in the high desert—probably not higher than low 30mph gusts.

Our daytime high only climbed to 59 degrees Monday, by Sunday we'll be in the low 80s. That's a near 25 degree temperature difference! Look for 80s in the forecast Sunday through likely Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday, a large low pressure system to our north begins to inch closer into our neighborhood. Unlikely the Palm Springs area sees any precipitation, but wet weather is likely in Northern California. Best chances of rain nearby would be Wednesday around L.A., less likely farther south towards the border.