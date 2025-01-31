Warm & Dry Weekend for the Coachella Valley, Rain Chances North

Temperatures will rise steadily over the weekend and into next week, with highs reaching the mid-80s early next week. Should be a fantastic weekend weather-wise. This warm-up is thanks to a high-pressure ridge moving in over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a storm system in the Pacific Northwest will bring rain and snow to Northern California overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow expected in the Sierra. Flood watches are in effect for many areas in Northern California due to the storm's impacts, but we will be shielded from these effects by the high-pressure system in place.

Still lots of uncertainty on timing and strength for Southern California, but best chances of any accumulating precipitation would be Wednesday into Thursday--more so west of the mountains.

As for today, temperatures will hover near seasonal averages (low 70s), but we’ll start to feel the warmth tomorrow. By Sunday, highs will climb into the lower 80s, with mid-80s expected on Monday and Tuesday. Winds will pick up on Wednesday, dropping temperatures back into the 70s.