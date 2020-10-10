A weekend in the 90s with triple digits returning next week

7-Day Forecast

Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 95°. The average on Friday was 92°, the average for the weekend dropping to 91°. The month of October has started off warmer than average for all 9 days. On an uplifting note, we will remain out of the triple digits through the weekend.

A weak upper level low will track Southeast off the coast today. This will keep the marine layer deep along the coast, bringing a chance for drizzle during the morning hours Saturday. Our deserts and mountains will feel some breezy winds. By Sunday, an upper level ridge is seen building over the Pacific. This ridge will bring warmer and drier conditions to Southern California all next week. Temperatures are expected to reach back in the triple digits, though for now remaining below 105°.

This weekend is the weekend to wash that car! Temperatures remaining in the 90s and near the seasonal average of 91°. We will be closest to average today before the warming already begins Sunday.