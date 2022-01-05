The 70s have returned to the desert

It's going to be another cool evening across the desert but temperatures are warmer than what we felt yesterday evening. Skies will remain clear through night as temperatures drop near 50° early Thursday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through tomorrow, allowing temperatures to continue their warming trend. Expect another day filled with sunshine across the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid-70s on Thursday, which is likely the warmest day of the week. Highs in the low-70s are expected for the weekend ahead. We'll also see an increase in clouds through Friday evening.

