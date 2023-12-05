A warm start to the week with a cooler end in sight

A dominant ridge of high pressure remains over Southern California today, causing offshore winds to dominate. However, the ridge will start to weaken tomorrow ahead of a broad trough on Thursday. This will cause the winds to shift back to onshore for Wednesday.

The trough of low pressure will move through the west coast of the United States on Thursday. This will enhance onshore flow and bring in some cooler air. As a result, it will be cooler and breezier at the end of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for Wednesday before cooling back down into the 70s. Thursday may be breezy in some areas at times. Cooling will continue through Saturday before a warming trend begins on Sunday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!