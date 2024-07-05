First Alert Weather Alert for RECORD heat in the Coachella Valley

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for today and tomorrow as temperatures challenge records across the low desert in the morning and the afternoon. The lack of relief overnight can stress our bodies and lead to an increased potential of heat-related illnesses.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Wednesday, July 10th, for all of the Coachella Valley. High temperatures will repeatedly push the 120° threshold, contributing to the desert's 'major' and 'extreme' heat risk.

More records will be threatened on Saturday. The standing record for the date is 119°, but if moisture clears out into the afternoon, Palm Springs looks to top that. Monday is another day of record potential.

