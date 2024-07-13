It’s another hot and humid day in the desert

The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through 9 PM tomorrow (Sunday). While moisture has held back high temperatures, the extra humidity can make it harder for our bodies to cool off.

The Weather Service has upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning for areas just outside of the Coachella Valley. Elevated moisture today mixed with hot temperatures can create an unstable environment leading to thunderstorm formation. This can cause some dry lightning and occasional erratic winds which may easily spark and spread fires.

It will remain humid with a chance for mountain storms or showers this weekend. Temperatures will stay around 110°F much of next week with some day-to-day variability.