Drying out as we approach the weekend

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the Coachella Valley today. Yesterday broke the high temperature record for July 25th, with a high of 120°F! While today is drier than yesterday, there is still some lingering moisture, so it may feel sticky at times throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The weather pattern shows us that onshore flow across much of the state will pick up today thanks to a ridge of high pressure to the south and a broad trough of low pressure to the north. This will give us windy conditions, especially in the evenings, for the Coachella Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures this weekend will be much closer to the seasonable average of 109°F. As mentioned before, this weekend will be slightly drier as well. However, it will take some wind to usher us into a more comfortable weekend. Temperatures slowly rise again by the start of the next workweek.