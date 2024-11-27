Warm & Mild for the Coachella Valley Late Week with Temps. Gradually Climbing Above Normal

A cloudier day today, as the leftovers of our weakening atmospheric river push out of the region, with clouds decreasing more into this afternoon and evening.



Light drizzle may continue in the mountains north through the afternoon, but precipitation is expected to be very minimal.

Temperatures will remain mild with a few clouds lingering, though a slight gradual warming trend will begin later this week. Overnight lows in the High Desert could drop to near freezing tonight and Thursday night, especially in sheltered areas, as cooler, drier air settles in.

By Thursday/Thanksgiving, expect slightly warmer temperatures as weak offshore winds start to dry out the area, with dew points dropping and clearing skies. This trend will continue into the weekend, bringing above-normal temperatures, particularly by Saturday when highs will climb into the 70s across the valley floor and low 70s in the High Desert.

The dry, mild conditions will continue into next week, with no significant rainfall for SoCal expected, despite a passing system offshore.

The region will remain warm and dry, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s to 60s for much of the Coachella Valley through the weekend and into early next week.