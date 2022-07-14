First Alert Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity this weekend

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Sunday for excessive heat coupled with higher than normal humidity. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the Coachella Valley for the same time period.

High pressure continues to spin in heat and now it's tapping into sub-tropical moisture and routing it into Southern California through the weekend.

Dew points and relative humidity values will remain elevated through Sunday.

Be sure to pay close attention to your hydration levels, and limit your exposure to the heat through the weekend.

Highs will hover between 110 and 115 through the period and into early next week.