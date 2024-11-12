Lisa Middleton concedes State Senate race to Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh

Democrat challenger Lisa Middleton has conceded the race for the State Senate to Republican incumbent Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh.

Middleton made the announcement on her X account Tuesday evening.

Thank you to all the friends, volunteers, supporters & donors who worked tirelessly to build our movement for #SD19.



This evening, I spoke with Senator @RosilicieBogh to congratulate her & promise cooperation in representing the people of Riverside & San Bernardino Counties. pic.twitter.com/XElCeRZKIi — Lisa Middleton (@LisaMiddletonCA) November 13, 2024

As of Tuesday afternoon, Middleton was down by just under 24,000 votes in the race, which covered parts of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

It includes western Coachella Valley cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta, and Desert Hot Springs – though does not include east valley cities like Indio and Coachella. The district also includes Inland Empire cities like Beaumont, Banning, and Redlands, as well as cities in the San Bernardino Mountains like Big Bear.