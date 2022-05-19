‘I Heart Mac & Cheese’ in Palm Springs looking to fill positions ahead of grand opening

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a restaurant set to open next month in Palm Springs -- its first location in California -- announced on Thursday it is looking to fill up as many as 50 jobs.

"I am personally dedicated to hiring an inclusive team and seek employees who will engage with our customers and go above and beyond to ensure that each guest leaves happy and excited to return," said CEO and founder of BMC Foods -- franchisee of the new restaurant -- Blu Bryan. "We believe in investing in our team members and their futures and offer opportunities to learn leadership and management skills to support fulfilling careers."

The fast-casual restaurant offering traditional mac & cheese and sandwiches with health-conscious options has more than 20 nationwide locations, and it plans to open more than 75 additional locations this year.

A hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the executive suites next door to Koffi Central in Palm Springs. Applicants are encouraged to show up dressed to impress with resumes ready.

According to a statement from the restaurant, the management team aims to offer opportunities to all applicants, including those who may be traditionally overlooked -- people with special needs, seniors, veterans, people on Social Security and people with `second chance' programs such as those who have previous criminal convictions.

Applicants who attend the event will be sent offer letters no later than June 6 and will begin working as early as June 15. Competitive benefits and wages will be offered for the available team member and shift leader positions, according to the company.

Benefits for those who are hired include health insurance, paid vacation days, paid sick days, a 401K matching program, life insurance, shift meals, a uniform, a wellness program and more, according to the statement.

Applicants can submit their resumes in advance to job@bmcfoodhq.com or apply through Indeed.com for a virtual interview.