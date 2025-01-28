Houston Public Library Honors Black History with Month-Long Celebration

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON – February is a time to reflect, celebrate, and uplift the powerful legacy of Black history—and the Houston Public Library (HPL) is rolling out the red carpet for an unforgettable Black History Month experience! With a diverse lineup of events ranging from thought-provoking discussions to electrifying cultural performances, HPL is ensuring that every Houstonian has an opportunity to connect with the stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped the Black experience in America. This year’s celebration isn’t just about remembering the past—it’s about actively engaging in the present and setting the stage for the future. Whether you’re a history buff, an art enthusiast, a literary connoisseur, or just someone looking to deepen your appreciation of Black culture, HPL’s dynamic series of free events has something for everyone.

Spotlight Events You Can’t Miss!

📖 Author Talk with Dr. Wendy Okolo Meet Dr. Wendy Okolo, a trailblazing aerospace engineer, as she discusses her inspiring memoir, Learn to Fly: On Becoming a Rocket Scientist. Her journey from a young girl with big dreams to breaking barriers in the space industry will leave you motivated to reach for the stars!

📅 Tuesday, February 4 | Central Library

📰 Words of Defiance: How Black Newspapers Amplified Labor Justice and Social Change From the fight for fair wages to civil rights activism, Black newspapers have been the unsung heroes of social justice. Journalist Marquel Sennet takes us through the pages of history to uncover how Black media has shaped the African American labor movement.

📅 Saturday, February 8 | African American History Research Center at the Gregory Campus

🏛 Get to Know an Architect: John S. Chase Discover the groundbreaking work of John S. Chase, the first Black licensed architect in Texas. Learn how his visionary designs transformed communities and explore over 200 sets of his architectural drawings housed at HPL’s research center.

📅 Saturday, February 13 | Online Only

❤️ After Dark: The Labor of Love Love is in the air! Relationship expert Dr. Kyee Young leads an intimate conversation on modern-day romance, complemented by a special viewing of the legendary Reverend William Lawson Love Letters. Whether you’re single or coupled up, this evening will be filled with deep insights and heartfelt moments.

📅Friday, February 14 | African American History Research Center at the Gregory Campus

🌎 Cultural Connections Celebration Get ready for a day of fun, food, and festivity! This event showcases Houston’s rich diversity with interactive cultural performances, engaging activities for all ages, and a culinary experience that will tantalize your taste buds.

📅 Saturday, February 15 | Johnson Neighborhood Library

More Ways to Engage & Celebrate The excitement doesn’t stop there! Throughout February, HPL will host additional events to keep the celebration alive: 📚 African American Read-Ins – Multiple dates at Stella Link, Blue Ridge, Smith, and Central Libraries. Enjoy readings from influential Black authors and discover literature that has shaped generations. 🎤 Black Poetry Readings – Poets take center stage on Feb 10, 20, and 22, offering powerful spoken-word performances that honor the voices of the past and present. 📝 Relax & Write Workshops – Join these creative sessions on Feb 8 and 18 to explore storytelling through a Black cultural lens. 🎬 Documentary Screening: Black Lives Matter in Latin America – Delve into an eye-opening discussion on the global impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on Feb 1. 🏛 African American Archives Tour – Step into history on Feb 22 at the African American History Research Center, where you can explore rare historical documents and artifacts.

Join the Celebration! Houston Public Library invites everyone to be a part of this vibrant and meaningful celebration. Whether you attend in person or online, these events provide an incredible opportunity to learn, connect, and appreciate the rich tapestry of Black history and culture. Houston Style Magazine readers, for event registration, visit houstonlibrary.org/events or follow HPL on social media for the latest updates and highlights.

