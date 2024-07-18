Skip to Content
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian, dead at 94

Cropped CBS Broadcasting Inc.
By
Published 12:59 PM

Originally Published: 18 JUL 24 15:50 ET
Updated: 18 JUL 24 15:54 ET
By Dan Heching and Todd Leopold, CNN

(CNN) — Bob Newhart, whose stammering, deadpan unflappability carried him to stardom as a standup comedian and later in television and movies, has died, according to a statement from his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. He was 94.

Digney said Newhart died in Los Angeles on Thursday morning after a series of short illnesses. He called the star’s passing an “end of an era in comedy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

