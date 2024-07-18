Bob Newhart, legendary comedian, dead at 94

Originally Published: 18 JUL 24 15:50 ET

Updated: 18 JUL 24 15:54 ET

By Dan Heching and Todd Leopold, CNN

(CNN) — Bob Newhart, whose stammering, deadpan unflappability carried him to stardom as a standup comedian and later in television and movies, has died, according to a statement from his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. He was 94.

Digney said Newhart died in Los Angeles on Thursday morning after a series of short illnesses. He called the star’s passing an “end of an era in comedy.”

