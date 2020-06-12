Nail salons in CA to reopen starting on June 19

News

Nail salons, tattoo shops, and massage parlors, and body waxing will be allowed to reopen across California starting Friday, June 19.

The reopenings were announced in a new state guidance released Friday afternoon.

State officials recommend that the county health officer approve the implementation of the guidance after reviewing of local epidemiological data. That would include cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing.

Click here to view the county's latest epidemiological data

Studios and salons won't look the same when they do open. Workers and customers must wear face masks, adopt far more intense cleaning practices for shared reusable items like tweezers, and the services will be limited — no mouth or nose tattoos or piercings for now.

The guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated. One industry group even sued the state to allow them to reopen.

The services can reopen starting June 19 in counties where health officials allow it. They join a long list of other businesses cleared to reopen in recent weeks, including hair salons, churches and restaurants.

Beyond masks, nail salon workers should consider wearing face shields or goggles to protect their eyes and wear a new pair of disposable gloves for each customer. Salons should even consider putting plastic partitions with cutouts for hands between workers and customers.

Salons should also no longer display nail polish bottles on a shelf and instead ask customers to choose a color from a palette that can be disinfected. Technicians should throw away nail files, buffers and other items after each use.

Other services cleared to open include facials, electrolysis, waxing and massage therapy. All surfaces used by customers should be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants.

These reopenings come just hours after the state allowed bars, hotels, gyms, day camps, movie theaters to reopen.

The following industries/services will remain closed

Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag

Live theater

Saunas and steam rooms

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Festivals

Theme parks

Higher education

