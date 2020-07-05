News

One year ago, on July 5th, the strongest earthquake in 20 years struck near Ridgecrest in California. The area continues feel shaking today. Ridgecrest is over 170 miles away from Palm Springs but the shaking was still noticeable here. In fact, people in Sacramento, to Phoenix, Arizona, and down through Baja California, Mexico felt the quake.

Dr. Lucy Jones is a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology. She explains that the Coachella Valley will feel an even bigger shaking due to the proximity to the San Andreas fault. We need to be prepared for power outages, broken water pipes, and the inability to leave the area. Jones said, "When you’re in Palm Springs, you have the San Andreas right next to you and that is not a nascent fault, that’s a very well developed fault, which means it’s capable of even bigger earthquakes."

News Channel 3’s Taban Sharifi took a trip to Ridgecrest to find out what the residents experienced last year and if damage still remains. One convenience store manager, Mike Kastoun, told us his experience. He said, "The bottles start shaking, the whole store start shaking, shelves, everything was dropping down, the glass start breaking." He said his entire store was destroyed in the matter of minutes.

News Channel 3’s Taban Sharifi will have more on what took place last year and the reminder is serves for the Coachella Valley to stay prepared. Tune in on Monday to "Earthquake Alert - The Ridgecrest Warning" at 6 p.m. on KESQ.