Excessive heat and humidity continues

7-Day Forecast

With more moisture in place yesterday, temperatures were able to dampen a little bit. Palm Springs reached a high of 114°. This is still above our average of 106° for this time of year.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control Sunday. This ridge is keeping temperatures hot and above average. This ridge is also bringing in monsoonal moisture from the southeast. Dewpoints will remain elevated today. During the morning hours we were seeing dewpoints in the 70s. Expect it to feel just as hot and humid as yesterday. By the afternoon and evening, this monsoonal moisture and instability in place will bring the potential for thunderstorms in the mountains and high desert. Similar to Saturday, there is potential for gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rainfall.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 118°.

Remember to take extra precautions is you work or spend anytime outside. When it's possible, try to reschedule activities to the early morning or evening. Remember that heat stroke is an EMERGENCY and you should call 9-1-1.