Fire breaks out at Parkview Villas in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters are working to contain a structure fire at the Parkview Villas in Rancho Mirage.

The Parkview Villas is a housing complex located on the 71700 Block of San Jacinto Drive, not far from the River shopping center.

The multi-family dwelling structure fire was reported at 2:31 p.m. Heavy smoke was visible in the area.

No word on what might've been the cause or if there are any injuries. Five engines, one truck, one chief officer, and one medic are at the scene. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are also at the scene providing assistance.

