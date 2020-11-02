Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:31 am
Published 7:33 am

October ‘One Class At A Time’ winner to focus on hydroponic farming

Jennifer Howarth is KESQ and Walter Clark Legal Group's "One Class At A Time" October winner! Howarth is a third grade teacher from Roosevelt Elementary School who says she's using the award to build STEM kits for her students. She'll be teaching students how to create a hydroponic garden and discovering some kiddo green thumbs in the process!
Howarth has been teaching in the Desert Sands Unified School district for nine years and teaching at Roosevelt for the past seven.

Back to School / Lifestyle / One Class at a Time

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content