October ‘One Class At A Time’ winner to focus on hydroponic farming

Jennifer Howarth is KESQ and Walter Clark Legal Group's "One Class At A Time" October winner! Howarth is a third grade teacher from Roosevelt Elementary School who says she's using the award to build STEM kits for her students. She'll be teaching students how to create a hydroponic garden and discovering some kiddo green thumbs in the process!

Howarth has been teaching in the Desert Sands Unified School district for nine years and teaching at Roosevelt for the past seven.

