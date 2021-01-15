Supervisor Manuel Perez set to hold COVID-19 update

News

Supervisor Manuel Perez is having a Zoom briefing with Fourth District leadership at 12 p.m. today, Friday, January 15.

This is a briefing for local leadership to stay informed of the emergency operations and the impact of this emergency.

It's also an opportunity to ask questions directly to Supervisor Perez and county staff. There will also be a portion of Q&A.

The meeting is expected to cover current data on cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County, and the vaccine.