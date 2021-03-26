$25,000 reward offered for leads in Palm Springs woman’s murder

News

The brother of a Palm Springs woman police said was killed in her home is offering a cash reward, trying to keep the investigation alive.

Tom Dillon is now offering $25,000 in exchange for any information leading to an arrest or conviction in the unexplained killing of his older sister, Jenny Dillon.

"Someone out there knows something," Dillon said. "The reward will hopefully have them come forward so we can find out what happened to my sister."

Neighbors and friends found Jenny Dillon dead and covered in blood in her home in the Racquet Club Estates neighborhood of Palm Springs two months ago this week.

Police haven't yet caught a suspect and said there's very little for the investigation to go off of.

"It's just been very long; haven't really slept a lot," Dillon said. "Just constantly thinking about it and it's just been frustrating not having any answers right now... Your brain just starts speculating and you can go into dark places, and we're trying not to do that we're trying to be positive"

Lt. William Hutchinson with Palm Springs Police told News Channel 3 last month investigators received more than 1,100 surveillance video from the surrounding area, and that DNA evidence in the case is still being processed by Department of Justice laboratories.

"That's a lot of hours to look at; maybe they haven't finished looking at it," Dillon said. "I don't think their investigation is entirely over."

Anyone with information should call Palm Springs Police. The department is holding a community meeting next week. It will be on zoom on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.