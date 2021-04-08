Teachers quickly move to get vaccinated ahead of return to school classroom

News

Palm Springs Unified School District is gearing up to bring students back into the classrooms.

The district's plan is to have students pre-K to second grade return to in-person learning beginning April 12th.

Class sizes will be reduced to at least half their usual size, the district set a maximum capacity of 14 students and staff in a classroom in order to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Students in all grade levels K-12 are required to wear face coverings at all times while in the classroom, on campus, on the school bus, or any school event, unless there is a written medical exemption.

Now, the Palm Springs Unified School District has partnered with Desert Healthcare District and Rite Aid to host a Pfizer vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.

The doses will be available to the first 600 individuals.

The clinic is only available for those that fall in the current eligible vaccination tier. This incluces:

Healthcare Workers

Long Term Care Residents

Individuals 50 & over

Agriculture and Food Service Workers

Education / Childcare

Emergency Services

Public Transit Workers

Janitorial / Custodial Service Workers

Individual 16-64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities

The clinic will be held on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who register must bring proof of employment, picture ID, and insurance card (if ensured).