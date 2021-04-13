3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Indio Tuesday afternoon

News

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a M3.4 earthquake near Indio.

The earthquake struck at approximately 2:35 p.m. The epicenter was located nine miles northeast of Indio and 10 miles north-northeast of Coachella.

There was also a 2.6 in the same area at approximately 3:05 p.m.

There's been a bit of earthquake activity in the area over the past couple of days.

On Friday night, there was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Yucca Valley.

On Thursday, there was a M3.3 earthquake that struck near Cabazon.

