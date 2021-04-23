Police investigation underway at Palm Springs apartment complex

News

Police were at an apartment complex early Friday morning where there appeared to be an investigation underway. It was not clear which law enforcement agency was heading that investigation.

A woman was seen in handcuffs outside a unit at the complex.

Officers were called to the Indian Canyon Gardens complex along the 2200 block of North Palm Canyon Drive at East Via Escuela shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday, according to Palm Springs Police.

Initial details were limited.

Palm Springs Police said the Riverside County Sheriffs Department was conducting an investigation there and referred all questions to that agency, but the Sheriffs Department denied to KESQ News Channel 3 it was leading the case.

We have reached out to authorities for more information and are awaiting those details.

