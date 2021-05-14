Coachella Valley locals react to new mask guidance

News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed most of its mask requirements for fully vaccinated people on Thursday. The agency now only requires the use of a face covering in select locations; however states, cities and businesses may still impose stricter regulations.

Federal health officials cited recent studies showing the vaccines are more than 90% effective at preventing hospitalization. California's Department of Public Health is now reviewing the guidance.



But despite the CDC's new guidelines, that no masks are needed for vaccinated Americans outdoors and indoors, we're asking people in the valley about their thoughts.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be taking to businesses and locals about what they think about the new guidance and if California will follow.