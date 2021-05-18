Now Hiring: Become a life skills instructor with Desert Arc

News

This week's Now Hiring employer is looking for some big hearts to help support the local disabled community.

Desert Arc is looking to hire several full and part time life skills instructors. The nonprofit has served the Coachella Valley for 61 years, providing skills training for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Admin Assistant and Case Manager Nancy Fernandez said that instructors help clients "address things such as their medical appointments, grocery shopping, how to maintain their household, [and] how to look for resources within our community."

Fernandez said that applicants must have at least a year's worth of experience working with people with disabilities. Experience can be professional or from an applicant's personal life. Applicants must also have a high school diploma, California driver's license, and an insured car.

Desert Arc offers medical benefits, and reimbursements for mileage and travel time. They also offer an additional 8 hours of paid time off every week during the pandemic.

Fernandez said that the best part of the job is getting to help those who need it most. She said "some of these individuals, our clients don't have that extra support, they don't have a family member. So then that's how we come in. And we are that extra support for our clients. We help them navigate through all their issues or their concerns were like that extra assistance that they need."

Desert Arc offers a variety of employee assistance programs, including monthly meetings and guest speakers.

Fernandez said that "it can be stressful, but this is like any other job. But I think at the end of the day, it's just very rewarding knowing that, like they might be having a tough day, but just your, your, your presence with being them in support, just even uplift the client themselves."

You can learn more about becoming a life skills instructor with Desert Arc or submit an application on their website.