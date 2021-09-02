Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Indio

News

Police were investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Indio.

A large police presence was seen at Oleander Avenue and Cactus Street and focusing their efforts on a white car.

A police department spokesman, Ben Guitron, said a man was found shot next to a small 4-door Audi sedan and was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate update on the injured man's condition.

Officers were called to the area at 2:24 a.m.

Viewers also called KESQ News Channel 3 also to report the crime.

Police were talking to neighbors and had no immediate information on any suspect details.

Cactus Street is blocked from Oleander Avenue to Lemon Grove Avenue.

