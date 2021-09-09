Sacred Heart School continues the memory of those lives lost on 9/11

News

While school-aged children weren't born when the deadliest attack on United States soil happened, Sacred Heart School in Palm Desert is making sure the memory of what happened that day lives on.

On Friday, the school plans on having a special ceremony that highlights the events that happened on September 11, 2001, and honors the lives that were lost.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks that day.

School officials gathered the names of those people who passed away and gave them to students at the school.

544 students from kindergarten to 8th grade are participating in this tribute.

Students have already begun writing the names down on paper and taping them onto an American flag.

During the school's ceremony, there will be a prayer service, the star-spangled banner will be sung, followed by a moment of silence, and the principal addressing the events.

The school's field will be lined with the flags the students are creating.

"You know it's so important for our students who weren't even born when these attacks happened to remember the people who give their lives every single day for our country and to celebrate our countries patriotism," said Jenn Walton, the school's student services coordinator.

There will be more tributes happening around the Coachella Valley on Saturday that honor the lives that were lost on September 11th.

