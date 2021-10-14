DHSPD hosting town hall meeting to address recent violence at Desert Hot Springs High School

News

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is inviting parents to attend a town hall meeting to address recent violence at the high school.

The town hall meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. inside the Desert Hot Springs City Hall. DHSPD Chief Jim Henson will host the meeting.

Students Say There Are Fights Almost Every Day

On Wednesday, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with DHSPD officials regarding a recent video showing a brawl at Desert Hot Springs High. The video shows punches being thrown, then students toppling over a wall and into the bushes as dozens of them try to stop the physical blows.

Parents say their kids tell them there are fights almost every day at the school.

"I am definitely super scared to send my kids to school some days," said parent Erika Garcia.

Henson says he is personally concerned about the ongoing violence at the school. The department is planning to increase law enforcement presence at the school this week. He said he's also concerned about gang activity.

This incident follows another major incident that occurred just a few weeks ago.

A student was caught on camera armed with a knife and charging at another student.

School Resource Officers Could Return Soon

This comes as school resource officers for the school remain away from campuses as the district reevaluated school policing.

DHS Mayor Scott Matas said last month that the council is ready to reinstate SROs, but they were just waiting on the district. On Wednesday, the district approved new contracts to bring SROs back to Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City.

The Palm Springs City Council is set to vote on the new SRO contracts on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Desert Hot Springs City Council will vote on the new contracts soon. Henson said he expects SROs to return by the end of the month.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.