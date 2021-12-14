Storms bring mudslides west of the Coachella Valley

An evacuation order remains in place Tuesday afternoon in San Bernardino County near the El Dorado burn scar area, this includes the communities of Oak Glen, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, and Mountain Home Village.

Evacuation map (Click for an interactive map with latest orders)

In Riverside County, communities near the burn scar area of the Apple Fire, near Banning and Beaumont remain under evacuation warnings.

“In these situations what we tend to see is everything is ok until it’s not” - Captain Kyle Hauducoeur of the San Bernardino County Fire Department

Dark skies dumped rain over both burn scar areas.

“The rate per hour has been the concern,” Hauducoeur said.

Authorities monitoring the areas damaged by both the El Dorado and Apple fires. Tuesday’s afternoon rain caused mudslides in several areas.

“Loose sandy clay sitting on top of granite and when it gets wet, it slides off," Hauducoeur said.

This water went from 4-6 inches to more than a foot, with branches, stumps and rocks in about a minute. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Do not go around road barriers.@RivCoNow @RSO @CALFIRERRU #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mJ610o23Z6 — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) December 14, 2021

The mudslides caused road closures and hazardous conditions up the mountain.

Authorities were worried about mudslides, like the one part of Highway 38 shut down to traffic as well as down the mountain in residential areas closer to the Interstate 10 freeway.

Some cars, disregarding road closure barricades and crossing flood streets.

“These mudflows and debris flows there’s a lot of weight and a lot of force behind them,” Hauducoeur said.

With some communities under a mandatory evacuation order, an evacuation center has been set up by the red cross at East Valley High School.

“We have cots out for approximately 24 people I think,” Red Cross officials said.

The Red Cross offering food and shelter to those forced to leave their homes.

“We offer a very simple cot, you might want your own blanket.” Red Cross officials added.

First responders remain prepared but ask people to remain vigilant until the storm passes.

